SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Around 12 a.m. Saturday morning, Scott Fire Department responded to a semi-tractor trailer crash with entrapment.

According to Scott Fire Department, when firefighters arrived they found the vehicle had left the roadway and stopped in the wooded area, north of the interstate.

Chad Sonnier, the Chief of Scott Fire Department, said “firefighters found that the truck was not transporting any type of hazardous materials (transporting food) and the driver trapped inside the cab of the tractor. As a result of the cab being obstructed by multiple trees and the amount of damage to the cab, rescue personnel with Lafayette Fire Department were requested to the scene to assist. Utilizing specialized equipment, rescue personnel from Scott and Lafayette were able to safely extract the driver.”

The driver was then transported to a local hospital, in serious condition.

According to the release, one Scott firefighter got a minor injury to his leg while extracting the driver and has been released from a local hospital, expected to make a full recovery.