LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Boudin for Peace, a unique Mardi Gras tradition promotes peace while celebrating friendship and boudin. Yes, boudin!

We introduce you to a group of friends who have been meeting for over three decades on a unique tour they call, “The Boudin for Peace Tour.”

Wherever they go, it’s not uncommon to hear these guys chanting, “Boudin, Boudin, Boudin.”

Kyle Giddeon of the Boudin for Peace Tour tells us what it’s all about.

“We have been doing this for over 30 years. It’s a group of guys who get together every two weeks before Mardi Gras and we leave Lafayette at 7:30 a.m. to go to Mamou. On the way to Mamou we make four to five stops at various mom and pop boudin stores. We taste the boudin, we critique the boudin and then we go to Fred’s Lounge in Mamou and party for three or four hours and then we get back on the bus and head back to Lafayette and make two or three more stops on the way back. At the end of that, we have a vote, it is a democratic process, and we select the best boudin we tasted that day. The following year we return to that store and present them with a plaque. Just a good time, a pre-Mardi Gras fun celebration for all of us guys.”

And as they depart you can hear one last chant from the lively bunch as they shout, “Viva la boudin and Happy Mardi Gras Acadiana.”