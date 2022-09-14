LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Section three of the turning lanes and J-turn construction project in Lafayatte is now underway.

Section three includes Southcity Parkway to Ambassador Caffery.

The first section of the $14.1 million construction project built turning lanes and J-turns from Maurice to E. Broussard Road. Section two followed from E. Broussard to Southcity Parkway.

Deidra Druilhet with DOTD explained, “This project includes drainage throughout this corridor and laying cement. They will also lay out the aprons for truck drivers for the J-turns.”

When the project is complete, drivers can expect over 30 J-turns.

Druilhet warned construction will flow into the winter months but told News 10 that contractors have a plan for the anticipated holiday travel.

“They are going to mobilize the crews away from section three. They will do milling and overlay work in sections one and two,” Druilhet added.

Another major update coming to the stretch of road is improved lightening.

Druilhet said that part of the project was delayed to a lack of materials the economy is currently facing.

“Beginning in October, we will work on foundations for street lightening,” said Druilhet.