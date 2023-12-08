LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A section of St. John Street in downtown Lafayette will be closed next week, officials said.

St. John Street between Versailles Boulevard and W. Vermilion Street will be closed from Dec. 12-20 for Lafayette Utilities System infrastructure construction.

Detour routes will be made available and local access maintained, according to officials.

