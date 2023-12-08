LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A section of St. John Street in downtown Lafayette will be closed next week, officials said.
St. John Street between Versailles Boulevard and W. Vermilion Street will be closed from Dec. 12-20 for Lafayette Utilities System infrastructure construction.
Detour routes will be made available and local access maintained, according to officials.
Latest posts
- Transportation Department announces billions in funding for new passenger rail projects
- Rare eclipse: Asteroid will pass in front of bright star Betelgeuse Monday
- Third victim of UNLV campus shooting identified by coroner
- Ohio man’s potato peeling method goes viral
- How much do the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ gifts cost in 2023? Hint: a lot