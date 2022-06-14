SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Second Harvest Food Bank has launched its new initiative called ‘Groceries To Go.’

The aim of the new program is to help senior citizens on fixed income or those with no transportation keep their shelves stocked.

Second Harvest Regional Director Paul Scelfo says, “This are groceries they can add to their cupboard so they can use and stretch that dollar.”

In Acadiana, around 16% of all senior citizens are food insecure.

“They are making choices to purchase things other than food when they need their food,” Scelfo said.

He said through a partnership with The Stuller Family Foundation, over 400 different meals were made available.

“With inflation and everything going on, it’s getting tougher and tougher to stretch that dollar. This is an opportunity to help that.”