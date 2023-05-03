LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Tomorrow, Second Harvest Food Bank (SFHB) will be hosting a “Giving Day” Grocery Giveaway to meet the needs families suffering from food insecurity.

Giving Day will provide free non-perishable staples and fresh produce to families across Acadiana.

The one hour giveaway will take place between noon and 1 p.m. at Second Harvest Food Bank at 215 East Pinhook Rd.

According to Natalie Jayroe, CEO and President of Second Harvest Food Bank, currently, Second Harvest has approximately 2.8 million pounds of food on hand at its Acadiana warehouse. This is a significant decrease from the 4 to 5 million pounds of food that is typically on the shelves.

SFHB is being heavily affected by inflation and supply chain slowdowns. Ahead of summer break for children as well as hurricane season, SFHB is asking the community to also participate in SOLA Giving Day on Thursday, May 4. With every dollar donated, Second Harvest can provide three meals.

While SOLA Giving Day is officially on Thursday, donations can be made before SOLA Giving Day now at on the Second Harvest website.

The website also provides more information about Second Harvest Food and ways to give your time as a volunteer, donate non-perishable food items, or give a gift that will provide nutritious meals to a family.