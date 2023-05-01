LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting a grocery giveaway to help with food assistance.

This giveaway is happening on May 4, from 12-1 p.m. at Second Harvest Food Bank on 215 E. Pinhook Rd.

According to the release, “This food distribution will provide free food to local families across Acadiana, to ensure seniors and families in need have access to non-perishable pantry staples and fresh produce.”

Gifts to Second Harvest Food Bank on SOLA Giving Day, May 4, make it possible for the food bank to do the following:

fill Mobile Food Pantries with fresh food,

provide meals to children during the summer months,

ensure seniors have nutritious meals to stay healthy, and

partner with farmers to offer local-grown produce to neighbors facing hunger, among other important programs.