LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Second Harvest Food Bank in Acadiana reaches its 12th year helping kids fight hunger.

With summer time approaching, it means school is out and temperatures are rising. But for some kids that could mean the loss of access to a hot meal.

Brittany Bowie with Second Harvest Food bank says they are making sure no kids go hungry during the summer months. “We work with churches and different agencies in different communities. As we work, we identify gaps,” Bowie explains.

The program kicked off June 1st and will run until August 12th. The meals are free and offered in many different options. Bowie continues, “We have a hot or cold breakfast option. We have a lunch option or a snack option.” Bowie says this summer they, along with families, are faced with even bigger challenges, the rising cost of food and everyday items. “We have to work a different way to meet the need,” says Bowie. She says one in every four children is needing food.

Currently, the non-profit is providing meals for 2,100 kids but Bowie tells News Ten that number is ever changing. “We plan for that. We welcome that. We want to provide as the needs increase.”