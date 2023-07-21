LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from July 5, authorities said.

The suspect is identified as Zentrell Gardner, 19, of St. Martinville. Gardner has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail for one count of second degree murder and eight counts of attempted first degree murder, according to Lafayette Police.

Kvon O’Neil, 20, of Lafayette, was shot and killed in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street in Lafayette on July 5.

Previously, a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting. The juvenile has been charged with eight counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to second degree murder, according to police.