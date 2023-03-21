LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The second annual Acadiana Duck Derby is happening next month and preparations went underway earlier today.

The event is happening on April 15 at Moncus Park and will begin around 3 p.m.

The second harvest food bank members started painting the “Y” Lafayette sign at Parc San Soucci to remind everyone about Duck Derby.

There will be a ton of family activities to enjoy and you can watch thousands of rubber ducks race to the finish line for a grand prize of five thousand dollars and other great prizes.

It’s only $5 to enter the race and all proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank. You can purchase a duck on our website.