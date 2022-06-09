SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– It has been exactly three months since a Scott woman was last seen leaving her home to pick up a passenger and drive out of state.

Ella Goodie, 33, on March 9 reportedly left Acadiana heading to Houston.

It remains unclear if Goodie ever made it to Texas, however her vehicle, a 2012 Audi Q5 was seen on Interstate 10 driving toward Texas. About 12 hours later, traffic cameras saw the vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

U.S. Marshals arrested a person of interest in Goodie’s disappearance, Brandon Francisco, near St. Joseph, Missouri back in March.

Brandon Francisco (Image from Buchanan County Jail)

Still, police are searching for Goodie.

Despite Louisiana State Police now investigating Goodie’s disappearance as a homicide, her family says they don’t believe she’s dead.

“It don’t make me feel no type of way because I don’t believe it’s a homicide because there’s no body. How can it be a homicide when there’s no body that’s been found? I don’t believe it,” Amy Washington, Goodie’s cousin said last month.

Anyone who may have come into contact with Goodie or Brandon Francisco is asked to come forward and tell police when and where that was.