LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police need help in finding a murder suspect.

They are searching for the person or persons responsible for the death of Raylon Mason. He was shot on April 29 at approximately 1 a.m. Police say he was shot during a large fight in the 900 block of E. Simcoe Street. During the fight numerous shots were fired. Once the crowd fled the victim, Raylon Mason, was located with numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about this crime, SAY IT HERE! Call the Lafayette tips line at 232-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips mobile app.