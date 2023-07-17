LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A search for answers remains revolving who and what started a massive fire at an abandoned Lafayette hotel yesterday.

News 10 found out what investigators have uncovered a day later.

When asked about the effects of the fire on the homeless, Lafayette firefighter, Alton Trahan, said, “We had a small fire on the exterior. They were using some wood or something to heat something up. About a month and a half ago, the fire department responded as well as the police department and there was a small trash fire inside one of the rooms.”

Trahan said they’ve questioned a few people who were staying at the hotel to figure out who could have started the fire.

“We’ve been interviewing at least six homeless individuals staying here to try and get an assessment if they seen individuals who they knew exit. And for the most part they did,” Trahan said.

Trahan said though the building is difficult to get in to, they plan to continue their hunt for more clues on the fire.

“As you’re gonna see, the integrity of the building is definitely heavily compromised so we can’t really get in much, but there are some ways we’re actually gonna get involved,” Trahan said.

Trahan said they are still searching for the individuals who may have had a connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.