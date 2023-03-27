SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The City of Scott is near completion of its sewer rehab project, which is scheduled to be completed in the next three weeks.

There are 14 remaining sewer main repairs on Mills Street, Sunset Street, and Victoria Street.

As the project continues, the 200 block of Mills Street, between St. Louis Street and Avenue A, will have intermediate road closures this week.

The 900 and 1000 blocks of Sunset Street (between Delhomme Ave. and Cameron Street) and the 1200 block of Victoria Street (between St. Louis Street and Avenue A) will follow the week of April 3. At this time, one lane will be closed at various times.

For more information, contact Scott City Hall at (337) 233-1130.