SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in two burglaries.

SPD said that the suspect below was allegedly involved in two burglaries of local businesses in the morning hours of Dec. 20.

Courtesy of SPD Courtesy of SPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD at 337-233-3715.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.