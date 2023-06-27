SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police are searching for a suspect that stole a dog from someone’s house.

According to Scott Police, someone entered the fenced area of a house in the 2500 block of Dulles Drive on July 23. They then left with the dog on foot. The dog is described as a white pit bull terrier puppy.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.