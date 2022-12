Scott Police are looking for a suspect caught burglarizing a business.

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police are looking for a suspect caught burglarizing a business.

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, the suspect was captured on surveillance burglarizing a business in the 5800 block of Cameron St. on Dec. 3.

If you have any information, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.