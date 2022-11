SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. on Eraste Landry at Westgate Road.

When officers arrived, eyewitnesses tell us, they found a bus that had struck a utility pole and landed in a ditch.

It remains unknown if the bus was carrying any students.

KLFY has a crew at the scene.

We will have more information soon.