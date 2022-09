SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Police Department are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole from a local grocery store.

The woman was observed on the security cameras allegedly placing several bottles of liquor into a bag and leaving the store without paying, stated police.

She was seen leaving in a silver Mercury Grand Marquis, according to the report.



Image courtesy of Scott Police Department

If anyone has information, please contact Scott Police at 337-233-3715.