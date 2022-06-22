The Scott Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify the above suspect.

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole liquor from a local store on Sunday, June 19.

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, the suspect is described as a Black man, possibly in his late 50s with one leg amputated below the knee.

Leger said the man allegedly removed anti-theft devices from bottles of liquor before placing the liquor in his waistband and leaving the store in the 200 block of Destination Pointe. He left the store in a white Chevy Silverado.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, they are urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.