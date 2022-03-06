SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A house fire Saturday night in Scott leaves one dead.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad P. Sonnier, firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 600 block of D Arceneaux Rd. around 11:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the house. They were able to quickly get the fire under control, containing it to the room of origin.

While containing the fire, firefighters found the body of a 62-year-old inside the house. The investigation is ongoing, but they do believe the cause of the fire to be an accident.

No firefighters were injured. Units from Duson and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to assist.