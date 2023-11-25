SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A Scott residential fire has injured one person and left a home completely destroyed, according to the Scott Fire Department.

The Scott Fire Department said they were dispatched around 10:23 a.m. on Saturday to the 400 block of Stanwell Ave. for a residential fire. Upon arrival, firefighters said the home was emitting heavy fire from the roof.

Three occupants were home at the time of the fire, and all were able to escape. One of the occupants did receive minor injuries while escaping the home and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

Firefighters entered the structure to bring the fire under control, but were forced to exit due to the structure beginning to collapse. Officials said a defensive attack from the exterior was made after exiting the home.

An investigation revealed the fire was accidental and was started by a vehicle fire in the garage, which spread to the attic of the home. A neighboring home also received minor damaged, according to officials.

Firefighters from Duson and Lafayette responded to assist.

