SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A home caught on fire in Scott after the homeowner left trash burning unattended, said Scott Fire Department (SFD).

The fire occurred September 24, around 2:30 p.m., stated SFD

When firefighters arrived, neighbors informed them that the homeowner was burning trash and left, which is when the fire spread to the home.

The home was determine to be a total loss, according to SFD.