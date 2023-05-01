SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Monday.

The fire occurred at the Ile des Cannes apartment complex in the 200 block of Basin St around 2 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke emitting from an exterior wall of a downstairs apartment and traveling to the second story.

A thermal camera was used to help determine the origin of the fire which was located inside the wall of the first floor and was traveling upward.

The fire was then quickly extinguished.

Firefighters believed that an improperly discarded cigarette was the cause of the fire. The apartment sustained minimal fire and smoke damage. No firefighters or civilians were injured from the fire.