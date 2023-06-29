SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Extreme heat and flash drought conditions can lead to dangerous conditions when working with fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2018, an estimated 19,500 fires were started by fireworks causing more than $100 million in property damage. Over 30% of those fires were reported on the Fourth of July.

The Scott Fire Department would like to warn everyone that the recent extreme heat and drought like conditions are a recipe for an extremely dangerous outcome. If possible, they suggest safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers, colored streamers or attend public professional displays.

If you do choose to use legal fireworks at home, here are some important safety tips: