SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Extreme heat and flash drought conditions can lead to dangerous conditions when working with fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2018, an estimated 19,500 fires were started by fireworks causing more than $100 million in property damage. Over 30% of those fires were reported on the Fourth of July.
The Scott Fire Department would like to warn everyone that the recent extreme heat and drought like conditions are a recipe for an extremely dangerous outcome. If possible, they suggest safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers, colored streamers or attend public professional displays.
If you do choose to use legal fireworks at home, here are some important safety tips:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Never use illegal fireworks
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire