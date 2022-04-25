SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The Scott Fire Department is warning residents of a new scam involving fake fire department merchandise.

According to Chief Chad Sonnier, scammers are texting individuals with an offer for fire department T-shirts and a weblink for more information.

Once it is clicked, the fraudulent website asks users to enter payment information for the non-existent merchandise.

“This was just brought to our attention that this was received by few of our supporters. No association with the SFD. This is a SCAM, please ignore, block and delete.” Sonnier said.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this scam should report the incident to Scott Police.