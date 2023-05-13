SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Fire Department responded to a three vehicle crash Friday night.

Friday night at 9:13 p.m., the Scott Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on the intersection of Cameron St. and Apollo Rd.

According to the SFD Facebook, “Firefighters were forced to utilize auto extrication tools and techniques to perform a “Roof Flap” to extricate the trapped occupant.”

SFD used “life saving techniques” on the victims of the crash.

The conditions of the victims are not released at this time.