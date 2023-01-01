LAFAYETTE PARISH La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire caused by fireworks early this morning.

SFD said that around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the Acadian Acres Mobile Home Park.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen emitting from under the home. SFD said that firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control before it was able to extend into the interior of the home.

After an investigation, it was determined that aerial fireworks (roman candles) were shot horizontally rather than vertically. SFD said that the projectiles from one of the fireworks went under the home and began to explode.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The heat and sparks ignited the home’s undercarriage and insulation, according to SFD.

No one was injured and impairment is believed to be a factor in the incident, SFD said.