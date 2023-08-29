SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department is hosting a supply drive for firefighters.

According to the Scott Fire Department’s Facebook page, the supply drive will help Acadiana firefighters better manage the conditions they are currently facing. Supplies that will be collected are:

Water

Gatorade

Liquid IV Hydration packets

Non-perishable snacks and more

Donations can be dropped off at the Scott Fire Station, 129 Lions Club Road until Friday.

All Acadiana firefighters are currently deployed to Tiger Island.