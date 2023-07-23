SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department tackled an early morning fire on Sunday.

At 4:56 a.m., firefighters with Scott Fire Department were dispatched to a residential fire in the 500 block of Denmark Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire emitting from a shed on the property, roughly 10 feet from a larger building.

Units from Duson Fire Department responded to assist in the efforts. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread to the large building or home.

An investigation into the incident revealed the fire to be accidental, believed to be caused by a window air condition unit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shed was a total loss; however, the larger building and home did not receive any damage.

No one was injured.