SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — First responders where able to put out an apartment fire in Scott with minimal damage to the apartment.

On Monday at approximately 3:11 p.m. Scott Fire Department said they were dispatched to an apartment fire in the 100 block of Despain Street in Ile des Cannes Apartment Complex. Upon arrival firefighters said they observed heavy smoke emitting from the second story of one of the apartments.

Firefighters entered the apartment splitting into two teams with one searching for any possible victims and the other locating the fire. The parent and child escaped the apartment prior to firefighters arrival and firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, according to authorities.

Officials said an investigation into the incident revealed a child playing with a cigarette lighter accidently ignited a mattress and spread through the room.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bedroom received moderate damage and the rest of the apartment received minor damage. Another apartment received minor water damage and the remaining two apartments of the fourplex were undamaged.

One firefighter received minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Firefighters from Duson, Judice and Lafayette responded to assist.