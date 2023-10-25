LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Scooters Coffee will be hosting a grand opening the franchise’s first Louisiana location in Lafayette in November.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving coffee for 25 years now. With 650 locations in 29 states, the franchise is set to open their first location in Louisiana in November. The grand opening for the new location in Lafayette will be held on Nov. 3 at the stores location on 2492 W. Congress St. Lafayette.

To celebrate their grand opening, Scooter’s Coffee will be offering a buy one get on free deal for drinks bought on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

The new location will be owned and operated by Acadiana natives Amanda Fontenot, Jeffery Fontenot, Jessie Fontenot.

“Our team is extremely excited and humbled to be able to provide this new service to our community. Having grown up in the Acadiana area, we know the importance of our unique southern traditions. Through its core values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage, Scooters Coffee allows us the opportunity to continue to share these beliefs with our friends and neighbors,” said the owners.

The franchise features a variety of drinks, pastries and other breakfast options. The full menu for Scooter’s Coffee can be seen here.