LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Middle school was placed on a temporary lockdown near the end of the school day Friday.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers were chasing a “naked man” in the area and as he ran closer to the school and out of an abundance of caution, the school went into lockdown.

She said the naked man was never on campus, so no students were ever at any risk.

The lockdown was lifted after about 10 minutes, she said.