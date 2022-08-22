LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish.
According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower.
Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door and a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.
Lafayette:
- North District site at 400 Dugas Rd. (located off North University Avenue)
- Picard Park at 130 Park Lane
Residents who need assistance at either of the above locations should call LCG Public Works Dispatch at (337) 291-8517.
Broussard:
- City Hall at 310 E. Main St. (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point St.)
- Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)
Carencro:
- Community Center at 5115 N. University Ave. (behind Community Center)
Duson:
- Duson Park at South A St. – currently closed but will open as needed
Scott:
- Public Works Department at 116 Lions Club Rd. – Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open
Youngsville:
- 333 S Larriviere Rd. – currently closed but will open as needed