LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower.

Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door and a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Lafayette:

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Rd. (located off North University Avenue)
  • Picard Park at 130 Park Lane

Residents who need assistance at either of the above locations should call LCG Public Works Dispatch at (337) 291-8517.

Broussard:

  • City Hall at 310 E. Main St. (behind City Hall)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point St.)
  • Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)

Carencro:

  • Community Center at 5115 N. University Ave. (behind Community Center)

Duson:

  • Duson Park at South A St. – currently closed but will open as needed

Scott:

  • Public Works Department at 116 Lions Club Rd. – Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open

Youngsville:

  • 333 S Larriviere Rd. – currently closed but will open as needed