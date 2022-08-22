LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower.

Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door and a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.

Lafayette:

North District site at 400 Dugas Rd. (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park at 130 Park Lane

Residents who need assistance at either of the above locations should call LCG Public Works Dispatch at (337) 291-8517.

Broussard:

City Hall at 310 E. Main St. (behind City Hall)

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Blvd. and Myette Point St.)

Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)

Carencro:

Community Center at 5115 N. University Ave. (behind Community Center)

Duson:

Duson Park at South A St. – currently closed but will open as needed

Scott:

Public Works Department at 116 Lions Club Rd. – Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open

Youngsville: