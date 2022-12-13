LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Due to predicted severe weather overnight and tomorrow, sandbags are available across Lafayette Parish.

All locations are self-bagging and residents must bring their own manpower.

LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Bags Per Household

  • Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door
  • Maximum of 20 sandbags per household

MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS

Broussard

  • City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
  • Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
  • Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)

Carencro

  • Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)

Duson

  • Duson Park at South A Street – Currently closed but will open when needed

Scott

  • Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)

Youngsville

  • 333 S Larriviere Road – Currently closed but will open when needed