LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Due to predicted severe weather overnight and tomorrow, sandbags are available across Lafayette Parish.
All locations are self-bagging and residents must bring their own manpower.
LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS
- North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- Picard Park, 130 Park Lane
Bags Per Household
- Please limit sandbags to four bags per exterior door
- Maximum of 20 sandbags per household
MUNICIPALITY SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall)
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street)
- Broadview Drive (next to Broussard Community Center)
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue (behind the Community Center)
Duson
- Duson Park at South A Street – Currently closed but will open when needed
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Scott residents should first call City Hall to find out if the site is open)
Youngsville
- 333 S Larriviere Road – Currently closed but will open when needed