LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Saharan Dust has returned to Louisiana for the second time this season.

News Ten’s Jasmine Dean has more on how those living in the Lafayette area can avoid the unhealthy air.

Saharan Dust has caused Lafayette Parish and surrounding areas to have an air quality alert go into effect.

Jason Meyers, Administrator of Air Planet and Assessment advises that staying inside may be best for some people today and for the next several days in order to avoid particle matter in the air.

“Maybe limit your time outdoors, especially if you have conditions like COPD or asthma or anything like that or very young or elderly with some sort of breathing conditions.” Meyers said.

He said the air affected by dust reduces its quality causing it to feel hazy. It is expected to decrease by the end of the week.

“So were expecting you know obviously for today. It may linger around another day or so but then we expect it to kind of dissipate by the end of the week.”

With the alert being in effect, residents are encouraged to reduce ozone formation and particular matter by driving less, refueling vehicles in the evening and conserving energy in your home, also its good idea to limited your outdoor activity.

Click her for a look at our live doppler radar as we track the dust and increasing hazy weather.