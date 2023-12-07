LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Concern for safety is at an all-time high in front of the new Prairie Elementary as many drivers are making illegal left turns into the parking lot are putting themselves and others in danger.

“The day before yesterday I was almost hit for the seventh time since school started in a head on collision trying to turn left into my neighborhood, because people are crossing this intersection in order to make an illegal left turn,” says Julie Deal.

Deal, like many concerned parents, says the safety issue of cars turning left into the schools parking lot has been a concern for parents since before the school was built, saying car accidents were already common on Rue De Belier. With the layout of the parking lot in comparison to the neighborhood across the street, parents saw the safety hazard and brought it up in several town hall meetings, reached out to the city and parish council, and their efforts resulted in two signs signaling “No Left Turn.” Signs that have since been ineffective.

“Unfortunately since school has started it’s been more than just merely an inconvenience. People are actually driving into the intersection in order to turn left, an illegal left turn, they’re coming head on into the people heading into the neighborhood,” says Deal.

Deal also expresses her concern for younger drivers because the intersection is just 1 mile away from Acadiana High School where students with less experience behind the wheel commute. With a business owner in the area saying there is a history of accidents on the roadway and the concerns of parents like deal, they’re left wondering when something will change.

“There’s been multiple wrecks, there’s been severe injuries, there’s even been more than one fatality in this area. What’s going to have to happen in order to get safety? If we do not stand up and advocate for the safety of our residents and our youth, who will?”

Deal says in the near future, she hopes to see, at the very least, increased law enforcement in front of the school to issue citations to those who continue to make this illegal left turn.

