BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A local company is answering the call for much needed medical supplies in Israel to help volunteers taking care of thousands of critically injured men, women, and children.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, the United States has decided to fully support Israel. Supplies such as gloves and face masks, are being shipped to Israel to help medical volunteers during this time of need.

At least sixty-thousand nitrile gloves and twenty-four thousand face masks are being sent from Safe Source Direct to Israel. Daniel Pepper, Vice President of Safe Source Direct, says the company is one of the only manufacturers that is helping Israel.

“The American medical manufacturer association contacted us about contributing to the efforts over in Israel. We have inventory on the floor ready to go and we responded immediately,” said Pepper.

Though the conflict between Hamas and Israel has taken a toll on many, Pepper says the company wants to continue to be an asset for all.

“We’re an American supplier doing our part trying to make the world a better place and keep people safe,” said Pepper.

Pepper hopes these supplies will provide relief to people in Israel who are being affected by the ongoing conflict.