LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A home on Rosewood Avenue was moderately damaged in a fire Monday evening. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Rosewood Ave. First responders arrived on the scene to heavy smoke coming from the house.

The fire was in the living room and was quickly extinguished.

The homeowner’s daughter and her young child were at the home when the fire started. The adult daughter noticed smoke coming from the sofa in the living room and called 911. They escaped the house without injuries.

Fire officials determined the fire started under the sofa. A lit candle on a coffee table was accidentally knocked over by the young child and ignited the sofa.