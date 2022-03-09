LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, MacLaff and Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana recently announced plans to build a Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room inside Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, Family Rooms offer several features to support the needs of children and their families.

The Family Room program provides families a break from the stress of the hospital environment where they can relax, prepare a meal, have a snack, or even take a nap. The Family Room at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, accessed through the Pediatrics Unit, will include:

Children’s play area

Private bathrooms with shower facilities

Dining area

Internet access

Three sleeping rooms

Kitchen

Space for napping

Laundry facilities

“Our vision is a world where all children have access to medical care, where their families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care,” said EJ Krampe with MacLaff.

“Ronald McDonald Family Rooms are a welcoming, home-like space for families, just steps away from their children in the hospital.”

Grace McIntosh, RMHC-SLA executive director added, “We are excited to partner with Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital to provide this service to Acadiana families.”

There are at least 11 peer-reviewed, published studies that illustrate the importance of the Ronald McDonald House program for enabling family-centered care. These studies provide evidence that keeping families both physically and emotionally “close” improves the quality and experience of the care of the child and the well-being of the family, while reducing the family’s stress, sense of isolation and financial burden.

The Family Room is a wonderful addition to the comprehensive, family-focused care provided at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, said Jeigh Stipe, Lourdes Foundation director. The area also is a blessing for families from surrounding communities who travel to Lourdes Women’s & Children’s for specialized care.

“The support from Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana will bless countless families for generations to come,” Stipe said. “This valuable service enables families to experience some restorative time for themselves without having to step too far away from their child’s bedside or leave the hospital. The Family Room provides family members and other care­givers a place to rest and refresh and prepare for the emotional and mental demands of having a child in the hospital.”