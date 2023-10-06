LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Drivers in the southern part of Lafayette Parish may want to get an early start due to two road construction projects that begin in the next two weeks.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, construction will begin Thursday, Oct. 12 on an extension of Lake Farm Road from Kaliste Saloom Road to Settlers Trace Boulevard behind the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The $1.2 million project will add an intersection on Settlers Trace Boulevard, and is scheduled to be completed in March 2025.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Youngsville Highway will see intermittent lane closures as a result of a $525,350 project to perform median improvements.

The area under construction will be on Ambassador Caffery Parkway from Youngsville Highway to a half-mile east of the intersection. The work is estimated to take place Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, and is scheduled to last until December.

