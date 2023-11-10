LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Motorists in Lafayette will have to use alternative routes Saturday due to some road closures for the Cajun Cup and first Veterans Day Parade.
The Cajun Cup will running through Johnston Street (from the Thruway) to North College Road and then to Congress Street. The race will then come back to downtown and end on Jefferson Street.
These roads will be closed from 7:30-10 a.m.
Once the Cajun Cup ends, the parade will start at 11 a.m. on Jefferson Street and Cypress Street then continue onto Jefferson Street, to Johnston Street, then Garfield Street, ending near Parc International.
