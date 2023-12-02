LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Motorists are advised to adjust their routes for Sunday, Dec. 3 due to road closures for the annual Sonic Christmas Parade.

The parade takes place Sunday, starting in the downtown area then making its way Johnston Street and St. Mary Boulevard. It will conclude at Heymann Boulevard and S College Road.

Roads downtown will be closing at 10 a.m., and the rest will be closed from 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

