SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– Residents and motorists in Scott will now have to adjust their routes amid recent road closure.

Alfred Street will be closed from Cameron Street heading South and from Old Spanish Trail heading West to Timmy Street will be closed immediately.

The closure is necessary to repair a water main line breakage. Motorists should expect construction to happen in the even until the breakage is fixed.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

