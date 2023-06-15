UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department has released a statement on the Johnston St. road closure.

At approximately 8 p.m., Lafayette PD responded to the 3700 block of Johnston Street to assist the Lafayette Fire Department with a road hazard. Fire and police personnel immediately determined that both southbound lanes of travel on the 3700 block of Johnston Street were damaged and impassable due to the roadway having buckled.

The two southbound lanes were closed. The 3700 block of Johnston Street is located between Arnould Blvd. and Leonie Street.

Currently both southbound lanes on the 3700 block of Johnston Street are closed until further notice. Louisiana DOTD is on the scene and assessing the damage.

The middle turn lane is being utilized to allow traffic to travel south, however motorists should consider an alternate route if possible.

Roadway and traffic updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — DOTD has announced U.S. 167 (Johnston St.), in the southbound direction, is closed near Marie Antoinette St., effective immediately.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

DOTD urges motorists to sign up for MyDOTD for more information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity. Sign up here.

Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511.

UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — DOTD has arrived on the scene.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Department has confirmed that the pavement on Johnston St. at Arnould Blvd. has buckled.

The road is currently blocked by authorities. Avoid the area and expect delays.

There is no confirmation on whether the road will be closed, but we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Roads will typically buckle in extreme heat conditions.