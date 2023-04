LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– According to DOTD, The southbound right and center lanes of La. 182 (NW Evangeline Thruway), from I-10 to Martin Luther King Jr Dr., will be closed today, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Crews will perform emergency road repairs during these hours.



The road will be open to regular traffic with no other restrictions. No detour route is necessary.



Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, but may experience delays.