LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Rhythms on the River has been a Lafayette staple for the past 22 years.

Rhythms holds free concerts every Thursday night in the spring and fall, starting Thursday, March 30. These concerts take place at River Ranch’s Town Square in Lafayette.

The concerts are held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. No ice chests, glass containers, or pets allowed.

Musicians perform under the town center’s gazebo while residents and visitors dance as well as enjoy food and beverages that are available for purchase.

The spring concert lineup is as follows:

March 30 – Rouge Krewe

– Rouge Krewe April 6 – Gregg Martinez & The Delta Kings plus Special Guests

– Gregg Martinez & The Delta Kings plus Special Guests April 13 – LA Roxx

– LA Roxx April 20 – Blaine Roy + Clay Cormier

– Blaine Roy + Clay Cormier May 4 – Louisiana Red

– Louisiana Red May 11 – Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeco

According to Renee Matamoros, the concert event has been held for 22 years now. She said that the spring concerts tend to be the most popular time of year for people to attend.

Arguably one of the most well-known artists that preformed there was Wayne Toups on Nov. 3. Toups is an American Cajun singer and songwriter. He has received many awards and has been honored for his songs, including 2010 Festivals Acadiens et Créoles dedicated in his name.

Many different artists are featured at Rhythms on the River with varying music genres for the public to enjoy and dance along to.