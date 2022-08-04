LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.

Firehouse Subs’ first location in Lafayette is located at 104 E. Kaliste Saloom Rd., but their new second Lafayette location will be near the Acadiana Mall, in the former Regions Bank.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, the online listing for the building indicates that the property has been sold, and demolition permits have been filed with the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Firehouse Subs opened its first restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994. Since then, the chain has grown to more than 1,200 restaurants.

Three of those locations are found in Acadiana, with one in Lafayette, Carencro, and New Iberia.

Though there is no open date set, work on the new location could begin soon, according to The Acadiana Advocate.