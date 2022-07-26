LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Yesterday, another restaurant in Lafayette announced that it will close its doors for good.

Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, announced on Facebook that they have shut down operations permanently.

According to KTDY, the made-from-scratch Tex-Mex restaurant has been closed for the past few days in the lead-up to the official announcement.

The announcement from Azteca’s reads as follows:

“Hi Acadiana! We are sorry to keep you waiting with this post. As you may have seen, we are currently closed. We want to announce that we have decided to permanently close our doors. We want to thank you friends, family, and loyal customers for many years of business from the bottom of our hearts. So long, friends!”