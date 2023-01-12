BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home.

This is the third in a series of home related car crashes happening around the Acadiana area.

Rob Bunch says he was at his home around 7 a.m. when a vehicle driven by Brittany Nicol, 38 of Carencro, crashed into his home.

“I heard what sounded like an explosion, and whenever I walked in the kitchen, I could see that something wasn’t right. One of the kitchen cabinets was totally on the ground. There was glass everywhere, and I could hear a vehicle running, and it was at that point that I knew that a car had come into the house.”

He says he and his wife were doing their normal morning routine when the unexpected happened.

“All of a sudden, there was a loud boom or explosion, and I heard a blood-curdling scream coming from the back restroom.”

Neighbors near Bunch offered a helping hand when they heard the news and now stress that something needs to be done to prevent future accidents.

“There are no curbs or anything to stop anyone from just flying off the road. The speed limit is 40, which is entirely too fast. I mean, they do 50, 60, 70 miles an hour at all hours of the day and at night,” Kelly Lipari said.

Victor Lefort, another concerned resident, shares a recent experience he encountered.

“Last Friday, we had a car get off the road headed eastbound and came into the ditch and flew all the way to the back of my yard over here where the big willow tree is, and he completely submerged.”

All the residents say they have voiced their concerns in the past about noise complaints with South Bernard Road, but now they say that the safety concerns have increased their worries.

“I thank God that we were spared any injury and property can be replaced, lives can’t slow down,” Bunch said.

Nicol was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.

She was also arrested and charged with reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended license and driving without insurance, police said, and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.